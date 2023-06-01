Two people are dead following a collision near Bean Hollow Road in San Mateo County on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the CHP said.

Submerged Tesla recovered from crash that left 2 dead, 1 hurt in San Mateo Co.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. -- Two people are dead following a collision near Bean Hollow Road in San Mateo County on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

As of Wednesday, a Tesla car was recovered after being submerged in a pond as a result of the crash.

Multiple first responder agencies were involved in a rescue near Bean Hollow Beach and Pescadero, Cal Fire said at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

CHP says a vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines on SR-1 and crashed head-on with another oncoming vehicle.

Several first responder agencies responded to the call, and investigators say they found one of the vehicles fully submerged.

The other was at the edge of the lagoon and only partially submerged.

CHP says two males have been confirmed deceased at the scene. A woman in her 60s was flown to Stanford Hospital in critical condition.

One-way traffic control is in effect on state Highway 1 near Bean Hollow Beach in San Mateo County, following a double fatality that shut the roadway down completely earlier Tuesday evening.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Anyone with information can call 650-779-2700.

