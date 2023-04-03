VIDEO: Bear spotted scavenging for food in Tahoe City as end of hibernation season nears

A large bear was spotted scavenging in a residential area of Tahoe City as the end of hibernation season approaches.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- You may want to keep your doors locked and trash bins secured.

A bear was spotted outside a Tahoe City home searching for food.

Residents say they woke up to loud banging early Saturday around 12:30 a.m.

When they peeked outside, they saw a bear trying to get into trash bins.

Tahoe bears are waking up from hibernation, but their natural food source is buried under all that snowpack.

Without access to their food, they'll most likely scramble for it in homes and dumpsters.

