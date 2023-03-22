Tougher than the pandemic? Massive snowfall impacting Lake Tahoe tourism, business

The massive snowfall in Lake Tahoe is having a big impact on tourism as the storms have dumped massive piles of snow on cabins and businesses.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The massive snowfall in Lake Tahoe is having a big impact on tourism.

The storms have dumped massive piles of snow on cabins and businesses.

That means customers can't even get inside some restaurants, shops, and hotels.

Za's Lake Front is a restaurant in Tahoe City that's been open in the area since 1988.

The owner said this winter has been tougher on his business than the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think we were down 25 percent in January," said Jonny Roscher, Owner of Za's Lake Front Restaurant. "We were down like 33 percent in February. And we're down, so far this month, we down about 38 percent. So, this month... March is usually one of the biggest months of the year. When you look at the numbers, it's really hard."

But the storms have left ski resorts in Northern California anticipating a big boost in business.

The Palisades Tahoe resort said it had to close on multiple occasions to dig out but that could translate to more days of business.

The ski resort is extending its season to Memorial Day.

CNN contributed to this report.

