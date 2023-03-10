Tahoe resident details dangerous conditions as ski resorts close, rain expected

Lake Tahoe resident says it's not a good time to visit the area right now. Many ski resorts are closed and I-80 and Highway 50 are snow-covered.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lake Tahoe resident Kevin "Coop" Cooper says their region is expecting up to eight feet of snow with the latest round of storms. On top of that, he says, they expect rain to fall, which will weigh down the snow on rooftops.

People have been clearing snow from their roofs in preparation for this weekend's precipitation. Cooper says this weekend is not a good time to go to Tahoe and visit ski resorts, especially because many of the resorts will close due to extreme conditions.

Lake Tahoe snow live updates: Winter storm warning issued for Sierra; resorts close

The conditions on the roads will also be treacherous. Parts of I-80 and Highway 50 will be snow-covered and Caltrans will be working to clear the snow to keep up with the storm.

Watch the video in the media player above for the full interview.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts. Click here for weather where you live.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live