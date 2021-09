EMBED >More News Videos A Sierra Madre family's dog rang a bell repeatedly because she wanted to go out and play with a mama bear and two cubs swimming in the backyard.

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KGO) -- Nothing was going to get between a hungry bear and its next meal.Ring camera security video out of Big Bear Lake shows the animal climbing a tree to try to get to a bird feeder.The bear takes a sniff and then moves to Plan B.It manages to stretch out and balance itself on the porch banister and then walk on it without missing a step.The bear then walks out of the picture, apparently coming up empty in its search for a late night dinner.