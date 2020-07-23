Beer shortage in America? Change in consumption habits amid pandemic may be to blame

Warehouses aren't as full as they used to be, and in states like Pennsylvania, breweries are working nonstop to keep up.
But the lack of supply may also be due to a shortage of cans and bottles.
'I have a right to my pizza': Woman who refuses to wear mask goes on tirade after she's denied service
Beer that would have ended up in kegs at restaurants and bars is now being sold in cans for consumption at home.
"Can supply is a big deal," Paul Gatza, a senior vice president for the Brewers Association, the trade association representing America's craft breweries, told CNN Business. "We are seeing extended wait times for can orders and also some of the smaller players not having orders fulfilled. Expect to hear more about can shortages across beverage companies."