Food served robotically at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to minimize contact

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are just over three weeks away, and COVID is forcing some high-tech changes behind the scenes.

One of the main attractions so far is inside one media dining area.

Robots are delivering the food by lowering it from the ceiling.

Compared to the games in Tokyo, the Winter Olympics will have stricter COVID-19 protocols for visiting media, athletes and officials.

Everyone has to quarantine for three weeks, then they're assigned to a "bubble."

If you leave the bubble, you can't come back.

Unlike the summer games in Tokyo, domestic spectators will be allowed to attend events.

Beijing 2022 gets underway on Feb. 4.

