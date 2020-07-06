Crews responding to grass fires in Benicia, Rodeo, Fairfield

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- There are several fires burning in the East Bay and North Bay, including Benicia, Rodeo and Fairfield.

SKY7 was over Fairfield on a grass fire burning Nelson Hill. Fairfield Fire Department is on the scene.

Crews were also battling a 4-alarm fire near Highway 680.

All lanes on the Carquinez Bridge are now back open on both directions of I-80.


The fire in Benicia was first reported around 1:20 p.m.

Four acres have burned on a side of I-680 in Benicia and one acre on the opposite site, officials said.

All southbound lanes were closed at the Benicia Bridge due to the fire, but no damage has been reported.


In Rodeo, crews are battling another vegetation fire burning close to homes near eastbound Highway 80 and Cummings Skyway onramp.


Contra Costa Fire reports that the fire has burned 60-acres.

CAL FIRE air attack is also at the scene.

It is unknown what caused the fires.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beniciarodeofire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 7 On Your Side, experts answer tax questions
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
SF reportedly plans to delay reopening of indoor dining
SF police chief gives update on child shot, killed on July 4th
CA didn't reopen too quickly, Newsom says
MLB schedule 2020: Giants, A's release schedules for this season
Crunch, crunch: Africa's locust outbreak is far from over
Show More
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Andrew Yang proposes stimulus checks year-round, data compensation
No quarantine for Tom Cruise, filming can resume for 'MI7'
'Lift Every Voice and Sing' hymn ignites hope across nation
Coronavirus updates: State denies further Santa Clara Co. reopening
More TOP STORIES News