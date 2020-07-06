Crews responding to grass fires in Benicia, Rodeo, Fairfield

**Update** Benicia Bridge-All Lanes Open. ———- I-80 e/b, from Willow to Cummings Skyway, #4 lane still closed. ————Additionally, the entire Cummings Skyway roadway is closed between Hwy-4 and I-80 due to the fire. — CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) July 6, 2020

I-680 southbound is closed at the Benicia Bridge due to a fire, for an unknown period of time. Please plan ahead, use alternative routes. — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) July 6, 2020

ConFire working a grass fire East of Highway 80 between Cummings & Willow Approximately 60 acres. Cal Fire Air Attack assisting. pic.twitter.com/rvGqoxchpX — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 6, 2020

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- There are several fires burning in the East Bay and North Bay, including Benicia, Rodeo and Fairfield.SKY7 was over Fairfield on a grass fire burning Nelson Hill. Fairfield Fire Department is on the scene.Crews were also battling a 4-alarm fire near Highway 680.All lanes on the Carquinez Bridge are now back open on both directions of I-80.The fire in Benicia was first reported around 1:20 p.m.Four acres have burned on a side of I-680 in Benicia and one acre on the opposite site, officials said.All southbound lanes were closed at the Benicia Bridge due to the fire, but no damage has been reported.In Rodeo, crews are battling another vegetation fire burning close to homes near eastbound Highway 80 and Cummings Skyway onramp.Contra Costa Fire reports that the fire has burned 60-acres.CAL FIRE air attack is also at the scene.It is unknown what caused the fires.