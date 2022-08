Police searching for possible armed suspect in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Berkeley police are searching for a possible armed suspect in the area of Channing Way and Curtis Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area bounded by Bancroft Way, San Pablo Avenue, Dwight Way, and Curtis Street.

