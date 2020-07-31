Berkeley police investigating officer-involved shooting at CVS

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Berkeley police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. It happened just before 9:30 Thursday night at a CVS on Shattuck Avenue as a police officer was trying to detain several suspects in the parking lot."She was in the area and she encountered this theft in progress. The store was trying to prevent that. An officer-involved shooting occurred," said Officer Byron WhiteInvestigators do not know if anyone was shot or injured.The suspects jumped in a waiting car and took off. As standard procedure, the officer was placed on paid administrative leave while the police department and district attorney's office investigate the shooting.