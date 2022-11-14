Exclusive interview: Good Samaritans save the day after customer attacks Berkeley Thai restaurant

After a customer went on the attack at a Berkeley Thai restaurant, good Samaritans stepped in to save the day.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A shocking attack at an East Bay Thai restaurant was caught on camera, along with the good samaritans who jumped in to help save the day.

An owner of the restaurant that requested we keep their name private, shared this surveillance video from around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 9. It shows a customer at the bottom of the screen asking for free food. When he was told no, the restaurant owner's nephew went over to see what was wrong. That's when the customer went on the attack, hitting and punching the nephew, even knocking over a table.

"This is the first time we've seen this incident. It was quite a shock and everyone was scared," said Sarah, one of the owners of the family-run establishment, which has been in Berkeley for several decades.

According to Sarah, many customers hid in the restroom and in the kitchen. Two diners, however, helped hold the customer down before Berkeley police arrived a short time later.

Sarah sends this message to the men who jumped into action: "Just want to say thank you so much for your help and you're very kind. You didn't hesitate to help us on that day. If that day nobody did anything, the man could have gotten away. Really, really appreciate you being our customer and being a good Samaritan."

Berkeley Police confirm to ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim that the customer was arrested for serious felony assault. Sarah says the suspect later said he acted the way he did because of a death in the family.

