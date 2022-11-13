EXCLUSIVE: 2 photographers attacked in separate incidents the same day outside Palace of Fine Arts

Two photographers, shooting outside the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, became the targets of brazen armed attacks Wednesday.

A photographer from Dallas, who requested anonymity for his safety, says he flew into San Francisco for the day to take engagement photos for a couple the afternoon of Nov. 9.

A witness took video, which shows how suddenly, two masked and armed men approach. The photographer, who is a new father not thinking about potential consequences, successfully wrestled the camera bag out of the suspects' hands. He spoke exclusively to ABC7 News and described the harrowing experience over the phone and added later that he was also pistol-whipped at the time of the incident.

"I was just freaked out. I tried to protect the client's memories. The bride was crying the whole time," he said.

He says he'll never shoot at the Palace of Fine Arts again and encourages couples to no longer hold photo shoots there.

A bit earlier in the day, a photographer from the Bay Area witnessed another photographer being robbed at gunpoint outside the Palace of Fine Arts. In the video he recorded, you can see a suspect run away with a gear bag.

Both incidents were reported to SFPD but our request for additional details has not yet been addressed.

