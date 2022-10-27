Teens arrested in armed robbery of beloved SJ bakery; SJPD credits automated license plate cameras

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Police Department announced the arrest four of five suspects accused in the Aug. 17 robbery of Peters Bakery.

At around 1:20 a.m. on the 17th, five masked suspects were captured on surveillance footage. According to SJPD, two suspects held employees at knifepoint and demanded information about where cash was kept. The other three suspects were seen rummaging through the business.

Footage shared with ABC7 News showed the suspects taking off with a cash box and getting away in a white BMW.

During the investigation, SJPD said Robbery Unit detectives found the same suspects committed a commercial burglary at Arteaga's Food Center just 45 minutes prior to the robbery at Peters Bakery.

At Arteaga's, PD said, "The suspects broke a window to the business, made entry, stole several items from a jewelry kiosk within the business, and then fled in the same white BMW."

SJPD credits automated license plate reader, ALPRs, for assistance in identifying the white BMW.

"Through investigative follow-up, detectives were then able to identify all five suspects and link the suspects to both crimes," and SJPD released stated.

On Oct. 25, four of the five suspects were taken into custody.

SJPD said three of the suspects are juveniles, ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old.

All three juveniles were taken into custody by the Department's Covert Response Unit at their residences in San José.

Suspect Sterling Smith, 21, was arrested for an outstanding warrant related to this case in the city of Sacramento. He is also currently on parole.

Suspect Brayan Perez Macias, a 19-year-old San Jose resident, remains outstanding. SJPD is asking for the public's help in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yee #4342 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4342@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

