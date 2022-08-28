Sanders pushes back on 'Republicans squawking' over Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

The Vermont senator also said he would go further and make public college free.

"I don't hear any of these Republicans squawking when we give massive tax breaks to billionaires," Sanders, I-Vt., told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday pushed back on Republicans who called President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan unfair -- with Sanders arguing the GOP turned a blind eye to government assistance in other sectors.

"Suddenly when we do something for working people, it is a terrible idea," he said.

While Sanders agreed with Biden's decision to forgive some student loans -- up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients -- he said he would go a step further by making public colleges and universities tuition-free to keep the U.S. "competitive in the global economy."

Stephanopoulos pressed again about fairness, citing critics who say Biden's plan left out people without student loans but who could still use relief. Sanders agreed that while not everyone who needs help will benefit from the program, those in need of assistance with student debt should not be ignored.

"Maybe, just maybe, we want to have a government that works for all working people and not just the people on top," he said.

