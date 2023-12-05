These are the best Bluetooth speakers at every price point

You need a powerful, stylish Bluetooth speaker, either for large gatherings or small intimate occasions. We have gathered the best wireless Bluetooth speakers available - everything from tiny speakers to portable boomboxes. Here are our top picks for every category, vetted by our team of experts so you know the products you're buying are either top-rated, staff favorites or from a brand we trust.

What we look for in Bluetooth speakers

Range: You don't want to be standing next to the speaker all night. The Bluetooth speaker needs to have robust connectivity to keep the party going regardless of how far the speaker is from you.

Battery life: Bluetooth speakers' baseline battery life should be around 12 hours, but the longer the runtime, the better. We also take into account whether the speakers have "always-on" features and how that affects battery life.

Quality-Cost tradeoff: Some speakers have better sound quality than others, and some are better value for what they cost. What you need might not be an expensive, high-tech speaker, but one that plays clear sounds in a small room.

Weather-proof: Whether it be dust-proof, waterproof or heat-resistant, wireless speakers have to withstand the elements and deliver consistent quality sounds come rain or shine.

Best overall wireless Bluetooth speaker

38% off Amazon JBL Flip 5 Speaker Alongside its rugged, portable design, the JBL Flip 5 contains booming bass, 12 hours of playtime and robust waterproof technology fitting for endless outdoor fun. At 38% off, you're getting a great speaker for an even better price. $79.95

$129.95 Shop Now

Best Bluetooth speaker under $30

25% off Amazon Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Highly affordable, the Anker Soundcore 2 will solve all of your simple speaker needs without breaking the bank. Sound is crisp on the Soundcore 2, but lower waves carry a small buzz that might be annoying in the long run. $29.99

$39.99 Shop Now

Best portable Bluetooth speaker

20% off Amazon Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 packs clean mid-end sounds, booming stereo audio, and up to 14 hours of runtime within its portable design. $79.99

$99.99 Shop Now

Best mini pocket Bluetooth speaker

41% off Amazon Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Speaker The Sony SRS-XB13 pushes all of its power into the bass, which creates expansive sounds for a dustproof speaker that can fit into your purse. An absolute bargain at 41% off. $34.99

$59.99 Shop Now

Best big room Bluetooth speaker

Amazon Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speaker With dual beam-forming tweeters and smart Sonos tech, the Era 100 contains booming stereo and room-filling sounds that are perfect for crowded parties. The only drawback would be its price if you don't have already have a Sonos ecosystem at home. $249 Shop Now

Best value for price Bluetooth speaker

20% off Amazon Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker The Bose SoundLink Flex has a robust, compact design to go with its proprietary sound technology that fills both outdoor and indoor settings. Waterproof and dust-resistant, this Bose speaker is the best value for its price, now 20% off. $119

$149 Shop Now

