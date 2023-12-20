Best of 2023: ABC7 anchors and reporters share favorite Building a Better Bay Area stories

A lot of people worked to Build A Better Bay Area in 2023. These are some of ABC7's favorite stories from the year that captured the spirit.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A lot of people worked to Build A Better Bay Area in 2023. These are some of ABC7's favorite stories from the year that captured the spirit of those people.

Or click on the links below to take a look at your favorite anchor or reporter's take on 2023.

JR Stone - Burning Man Mud Mess

Stephanie Sierra - Mysterious Firm Behind $1 Billion in Land Purchases

Gloria Rodriguez - Mexican American Singer Details Journey from Mariachi to Opera

Tim Johns - Forgotten Landfill Uncovered Due to Coastal Erosion

Suzanne Phan - How Chinese Laborers Helped Build Wine Country

Lauren Martinez - Santa Cruz Sea Otter Sought After Hijacking Surfboards

Luz Pena - Disabled Adults Making a Difference in Robotics Industry

Lyanne Melendez - Can Heavy-duty Plastic Bags Really Be Reused As They Claim?

Lena Howland - Gymnast With Down Syndrome Defies Odds, Prepares for Championship

Dustin Dorsey - Sheriff Work Program Keeps Spirit of San Jose Christmas in the Park Alive

Karina Nova - Inside Bay Area Company Developing Autonomous Flying Taxis

Dan Noyes - How a Repeat Car Break-In Offender Keeps Getting Out of Jail

