Best ski jackets to hit the slopes with from The North Face, Columbia and more

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Skiing can be daunting, especially if you're a first-timer or have only tried it a few times in the past. If you're anxious to hit the slopes this winter with your friends and family and don't know what gear you need, we're here to help you out. We've rounded up the best ski jackets below, including only options that are insulated and feature a powder skirt, to prevent snow from entering your jacket.

Best ski jackets

Best overall

REI Columbia Highland Summit Insulated Jacket $200 Shop now at REI

This women's ski jacket is available in three colors and multiple sizes. It's waterproof, insulated and comes with a helmet-compatible hood. There are multiple pockets, including a pocket to hold your ski pass and ski goggles. It also has an in-built powder skirt, which prevents snow from entering the jacket.

Best overall

Backcountry Helly Hansen Alpha 4.0 Jacket - Men's $475 Shop now at Backcountry

The Helly Hansen Alpha 4.0 has an insulated build, a helmet-compatible hood and an adjustable powder skirt to prevent a snowy situation. There's also a Recco reflector, which is a small battery-free transponder that that makes you searchable during emergency events. Like other options on our list, this one also has multiple zippered pockets to keep your belongings safe.

Budget pick

Amazon MOERDENG Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $54.99 Shop now at Amazon

If you want something more affordable, pick this jacket which is an Amazon bestseller. Choose between multiple sizes and colors of this polyester jacket that should keep you safe from high wind conditions and cold weather on the slopes. The fabric itself is water-repellent and can retain heat with ease. There's a detachable hood and zipped pockets for your belongings. The only thing to keep in mind? This product is handwash only.

Budget pick

Amazon MOERDENG Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket $54.99 Shop now at Amazon

The men's version of the Moerdeng jacket is similar to the women's version, both wind-resistant and durable. Similarly, it's also got heat retention features, zippered pockets, a detachable hood and is handwash only.

On sale

30% off REI REI Co-op Powderbound Insulated Jacket $138.93

$199 Shop now at REI

This men's jacket is available in five colors and is windproof, waterproof and comes with a powder skirt for snow protection. There's a high collar to tuck your chin into during heavy wind conditions and a detachable hood that's helmet-friendly. There are plenty of pockets, including a pocket for your lift pass, and shaped cuffs to protect you from rough weather conditions. It's machine washable for easy cleaning.

Also consider

Amazon THE NORTH FACE Clementine Women's Triclimate $186 to $317.35 Shop now at Amazon

This top-rated jacket is both waterproof and insulated. There's a helmet-compatible hood and a powder skirt. It has a roomy fit, so you can layer a sweater or sweatshirt underneath. Unlike our other picks, it also features removable layers in case you're worried about overheating.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.