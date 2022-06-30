Guinness recognizes 86-year-old woman as world's longest-serving (and oldest) flight attendant

Community & Events

Eyewitness News
An 86-year-old American Airlines flight attendant was recognized by the Guinness World Records this week as the longest-serving and oldest flight attendant in the world.

Bette Nash of Boston has been working at American Airlines for 65 years, which Guinness says is a record.

She became a stewardess in 1957.

Nash was given the option to choose any route she wants and for most of her career, she has been loyal to the New York-Boston-Washington D.C. shuttle, ABC's Sam Sweeney reports.

Nash chose and continues to choose this route because it allows her to be home every night with her son, who has disabilities and whom she cares for to this day.

"I fly hundreds of thousands of miles a year, but these are always my best flights when Bette is on the plane," said one passenger.
