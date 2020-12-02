Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bay Area provides mentorships, everlasting bonds for youth

BBBSBA serves more than 700 young people across all nine Bay Area counties by linking adult volunteers, "bigs," in mentoring relationships with "littles," in the hope of igniting the power and promise of youth.
In most cases, these mentoring relationships produce lasting friendships that enhance the lives of both the "bigs" and the "littles."
I became a big brother early in my career, back in 1973, when I was 26-years-old and my little brother Hosea was 13. And now, 47 years later, Hosea and I still have an unbreakable bond.
In fact, my now "middle-aged" little brother attended the last BBBSBA fundraiser that I emceed 3 years ago, and our on-stage reunion was a heartwarming and memorable moment.
At Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area, we believe that mentors ignite the power and promise of youth. We’re honored to join with .@onepercent4ed to celebrate those who make a difference in the lives of young people pic.twitter.com/HAlSur7S9d— Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area (@bbbsbayarea) November 18, 2020