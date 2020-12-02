Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bay Area provides mentorships, everlasting bonds for youth

day of giving

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are so many worthy causes to consider on Giving Tuesday, but always near and dear to my heart will be Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area.

BBBSBA serves more than 700 young people across all nine Bay Area counties by linking adult volunteers, "bigs," in mentoring relationships with "littles," in the hope of igniting the power and promise of youth.

In most cases, these mentoring relationships produce lasting friendships that enhance the lives of both the "bigs" and the "littles."

I became a big brother early in my career, back in 1973, when I was 26-years-old and my little brother Hosea was 13. And now, 47 years later, Hosea and I still have an unbreakable bond.

In fact, my now "middle-aged" little brother attended the last BBBSBA fundraiser that I emceed 3 years ago, and our on-stage reunion was a heartwarming and memorable moment.

If you're interested in supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area, or just want to learn more about the wonderful work they do, checkout their website, here.
