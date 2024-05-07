'Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story' a heart-warming story of unlikely friendship

National Geographic's newest documentary, "Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story" features an unlikely friendship between man and otter.

LOS ANGELES -- National Geographic's newest documentary, "Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story" is an otterly adorable story.

The film follows Molly, an orphaned, wild otter, her unlikely rescuer, Billy Mail, and his wife Susan Mail, as they navigate life in the Scottish Shetland Islands.

When Billy first discovered Molly, "She was starving, and she was going to die, and when she responded to that and started taking the food, that was when the connection really started," he explained to On The Red Carpet.

As Molly warmed up to the couple, she started to make herself at home, becoming more playful as her health improved. She even got Wi-Fi installed into her little home!

Billy has been a nature lover his whole life, but rescuing Molly reawakened that love. Susan commented on the experience, "It was enlightening for me, because it was never a life that I even dipped my toe into at all."

While Molly explored elements of the human world, the film was able to showcase the vast beauty of love, friendship and nature.

Charlie Hamilton James, the director and director of photography, spoke about Billy and Molly's heart-warming relationship, "We've got a happy story. My hope is that people walk out with a smile on their face, and they're enlightened in some way, and for a few brief moments in this current world, they can smile and be happy."

"Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu and will be availble to stream on National Geographic's YouTube page on June 7.

