Bird strike forces Southwest jet to make emergency landing in Nashville

A bird strike forced a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
A bird strike forced a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, Tennessee.

The airline said in a statement that the pilot of Flight 577 from Nashville to Phoenix declared an emergency after the bird strike Wednesday morning and safely landed the plane at Nashville International Airport. No injuries were reported.
RELATED: Mother of 2 identified as victim in Southwest flight emergency

Southwest said the aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance and local employees are working to get passengers on a new flight.

The emergency occurred a day after a Southwest plane's engine exploded during a flight and a businesswoman was sucked halfway out of a window broken by pieces of shrapnel.

The woman later died, and seven others were injured.
VIDEO: Passenger recounts terrifying moment inside plane after emergency landing
EMBED More News Videos

Passenger Matt Tranchin recalls emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport during Action News at Noon on April 17, 2018.


