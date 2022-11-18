Black Friday 2022: From Target and Walmart to Best Buy and Apple - deals for holiday shopping

Plus, check out offers from Amazon, Lowe's, Home Depot and more.

Stores like Walmart and Target have rolled out early Black Friday deals through the month of November, but experts say to keep a look out for even deeper discounts later this month.

The biggest shopping day of the year is on the way.

Though Black Friday will offer hundreds of deals from tons of retailers, you can shop early this year and expect to save even more.

"We're really seeing things start earlier than ever before," Nathan Burrow, senior deals editor at Wirecutter, told "Good Morning America."

When is Black Friday this year?

Black Friday falls on Nov. 25 this year, the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Deals will be starting within the next few days -- if they haven't kicked off already. With markdowns starting early this year, it's important to have a list and plan ahead before hot ticket items sell out.

Deals from top retailers

Target

Target is launching its Black Friday Week Sale from Sunday, Nov. 20, through Saturday, Nov. 26, with new deals debuting Thanksgiving Day through Saturday. Customers can save up to 50% off new and trending items for gifting and everyday essentials. The retailer's Cyber event runs from Sunday, Nov. 27, through Monday, Nov. 28, with deals exclusively on Target.com and the Target app. For items purchased at a Target store or online starting Oct. 6, consumers can request a price match if the price goes lower on or before Dec. 24.

Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days is now live, with the third round of its holiday sales event beginning online Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. ET and in stores on Black Friday, Nov. 25. Customers who sign up for Walmart+ get a seven-hour early-access window online.

Amazon

Amazon's 48-hour Black Friday deals event begins Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Surprise deals on toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, Amazon devices and more will drop every 30 minutes during the sales event.

J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney began offering shoppers access to thousands of Black Friday deals now; the retailer's full Black Friday ad will continue to be available all month long. New deals will be released online and in-store each week throughout the month, with the biggest savings returning on Black Friday.

Tech and entertainment

Best Buy

Best Buy's official Black Friday sales event begins Sunday, Nov. 20, with deals rolling out on smart TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, smart home products, electronic scooters and more leading up to Black Friday, Nov. 25.

Apple

Apple's Black Friday shopping event kicks off on Black Friday, Nov. 25, and runs through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28. For that limited time period, customers will receive an Apple gift card -- redeemable at any time -- when they buy eligible iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, AirPods and more.

Home

Bed Bath and Beyond's Black Friday event runs now through Sunday, Nov. 27, with customers able to save 25% on entire purchases. The retailer will then roll out new deals for Cyber Week, which runs from Monday, Nov. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 1.

Home Depot

Home Depot is offering Black Friday deals online and in stores now through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Lowe's

Over the next week and through the holiday weekend, Lowe's is hosting one-day online-only Cyber Steals events, with new deals rolling out each day.

Ikea

Ikea has yet to release details on its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Check back here throughout the week.

The Container Store will offer 20% off select products from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Monday, Nov. 28.

Ruggable is offering 25% off site-wide from Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Wednesday, Nov. 30, when shoppers use the code BF22.

Clothing and apparel

Lululemon

The athleisure wear company has yet to release details on its top Black Friday deals and dates.

Cupshe will be offering 85% off from Sunday, Nov. 20, to Monday, Nov. 28.

Old Navy is running its Black Friday sale online from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, through Black Friday online with up to 60% off deals sitewide.

Revolve is offering a Black Friday sale from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Nov. 26, with up to 65% off. On Cyber Monday, Revolve will offer an extra 20% off final sale and up to 75% off new markdowns.

Saks OFF 5TH is offering a Black Friday sneak peek with an extra 25% off purchases of $150+ storewide and sitewide.

Nordstrom began running Black Friday deals starting on Friday, Nov. 18, and will continue with Cyber Monday sales on Nov. 28, offering up to 60% off across all categories like Barefoot Dreams, Drybar, Free People, UGG, Marc Jacobs and many more. All deals will run through Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Vince Camuto's sale will run from Black Friday, Nov. 25, through Tuesday, Nov. 29, offering 40% off the entire site. Use the code: CYBER40.

Madewell's Black Friday sale kicked off early. Customers can now take 40% off their purchase using code OHJOY through Nov. 24.

Vera Bradley is offering up to 50% off now through Tuesday, Nov. 29, including deals on products like slippers, throw blankets, totes and more.

Faherty will offer 25% off almost everything if you spend $250+ with an offer code from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 27.

Showpo will offer 25% off almost everything from Thanksgiving Day through Black Friday with code FLASHSALE and 25% off almost everything plus additional select styles from Saturday, Nov. 26, through Monday, Nov. 28 (no code needed).

Zappos' Black Friday sale kicked off early on Friday, Nov.18, with deals up to 40% off. The offer will run through Sunday, Nov. 27.

Haircare and cosmetics

Sephora is offering a sneak peak of Black Friday deals on makeup, skincare products, fragrances and more when you download its app. The company's Cyber Week starts Monday, Nov. 21, and runs through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, with 25% off different beauty brands each day.

Ulta's Black Friday sale begins online Saturday, Nov. 19 and in stores Sunday, Nov. 20. The company will be offering deals through Saturday, Nov. 26.

Benefit Cosmetics will offer discounts across multiple retailers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Take 50% off the Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil at Nordstrom from Monday, Nov. 21, through Saturday, Nov. 26. Plus, get 40% off Pore products on Nov. 24 at Ulta. You'll also find 50% off They're Real! Mascara in-store and online at Sephora on Monday, Nov. 28.

The Beachwaver Co. will be offering free shipping sitewide and up to 70% off the collection page on Cyber Monday.

Tips for conquering Black Friday shopping like a pro

"The first and most important thing to remember is that not every sale is going to be a good one. There are a lot of sales out there that are framed as being great discounts that are not, in fact, fantastic," Burrow said.

Before you shop, make sure to do the following:

Make a list. Think -- who do you need to shop for this holiday season and how much are you willing to spend?

Set a price drop alert using shopping apps like Honey or CamelCamelCamel to tell you when prices go down.

Plan your non-negotiable purchases ahead of the sale.

Use price tracking tools and coupon extensions.

ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report.