'Unfortunate mistake': SF Public Works apologizes for painting over 'Black Lives Matter' mural

Pictured is Bernal Rock in San Francisco, Calif. with Black Lives Matter message painted on it.

6-year-old Gia Carpenter painted rocks to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bernal Rock as many know it, has become a public message board. For the past week the message has been "Black Lives Matter" but overnight it has been tagged and painted over multiple times."We've done tributes to multiple victims of police violence on this rock including Alex Nieto who was killed on this very hill in 2014 and people have painted over those messages and memories. Anyway people want to call it, that's hatred," said artist, Kseniya Makarova.Tuesday morning a Bernal Heights resident recorded a San Francisco Public Works employee painting over the rock after "receiving community complaints."Tuesday is the sixth time, Artists Kseniya Makarova and Micah Rivera have painted the "BLM" message on the rock in less than a week."So what? Some people were so uncomfortable with black lives that are going to complain and the city is going to send someone to paint this over? The city has never painted over this rock before. I'm really dismayed," said Makarova."I'm trying to keep my cool. I'm so angry that this is happening. I can't believe the city and county of San Francisco would use tax dollars to be complicit in the erasure of this vitality important message," said Supervisor Hillary Ronen who represents the Bernal Heights neighborhood.In a statement to ABC7 News, the acting director of San Francisco Public Works apologized, calling it a mistake.Some parents are using this as a teaching opportunity and painting their own rocks."Black lives matter because it's not just white lives but every live matters. They are all people," said 6-year-old Gia Carpenter.As for these artists their plan is to keep painting over the hate."What do you hope this accomplishes? I hope people see that they have to do something. When I started doing it I never thought this would become this big thing. I was just painting a rock," said Makarova and Rivera.