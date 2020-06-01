WATCH LIVE: Arrests made amid new curfews, Bay Area businesses clean up after looting

- BAY AREA CURFEW: Here's which cities are under curfew and what it means
- WATCH LIVE: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
- FULL COVERAGE: Latest stories and videos about protests, investigation into George Floyd's death
Here are the latest updates from around the region and across California and the U.S.
June 1, 2020
9:45 p.m.
Richmond police control scene after mall looting
Officers are currently controlling the scene at Hilltop Mall after vandals and looters breached the property. Richmond police say reports of shooting are false.
9 p.m.
Alameda Co. Sheriffs say over 100 arrested
"Over 100 people arrested so far. It is time to go home," The Alameda County Sheriff's office tweeted.
After giving multiple orders to disperse,our officers detained more than 40 people for violating curfew. Reminder the curfew expires at 5 AM. Please stay home. pic.twitter.com/dLhDnfyLCi— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) June 2, 2020
8:50 p.m.
Richmond police investigate mall looting
Richmond police report that there were vandals and looters at Hilltop Mall, though they did not go into detail about which stores were hit.
7:40 p.m. p.m.
Police use tear gas ahead of curfew
Oakland police fired multiple rounds of tear gas during protests ahead of the new curfew.
6:15 p.m.
Oakland issues curfew
Oakland officials declared a local emergency and issued a curfew that's in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday night. Full list of curfew orders here.
6:10 p.m.
12th St. Oakland City Center BART station closed temporarily
12th St. Oakland City Center BART station is temporarily closed due to civil disturbance.
6 p.m.
AC Transit halts bus service on Monday night
AC Transit will halt all bus service at 7:30 pm on Monday, June 1 following Alameda County's curfew guidelines. Intending passengers will not be permitted to board after 7:30 pm and the bus operator will bypass bus stops. Passengers will not be permitted to board after 7:30 pm and the bus operator will bypass bus stops. Services will be restored at 5 a.m. each day.
5:30 p.m.
Demonstrators block I-680 in Walnut Creek
A group of protestors has walked onto Northbound 680 from Lawrence Avenue. Protestors have blocked all lanes of northbound traffic and numerous officers are on scene, the Walnut Creek police say. The Contra Costa CHP says to expect delays.
5:25 p.m.
Protesters march on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa
Group of protesters march on Northbound highway 101, blocking traffic in Santa Rosa. Police say to avoid the area.
5:00 p.m.
Protesters march in Palo Alto
Demonstrators are marching to Palo Alto City Hall over the death of George Floyd.
4 p.m.
Rally at Oakland Tech
Demonstrators are rallying at Oakland Tech over the death of George Floyd. Watch here.
3:30 p.m.
Alameda County announces county-wide curfew
A curfew will go into effect for all of Alameda County starting Monday night at 8 p.m. "The curfew order requires all non-exempted persons in the County to remain indoors between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m," according to a county alert.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf addressed the protests, looting and the new curfew live in a 3:30 p.m. press conference. She issued a city-wide curfew in addition to the county's order.
3 p.m.
Walnut Creek updates curfew hours.
The city has established updated curfew hours, effective Monday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information, visit the city's website here.
12:30 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom mourns the pain of the black community, addresses George Floyd protests
After a weekend of unrest and protests in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke passionately about the need for action to advance anti-racist causes. Watch live here.
12:25 p.m.
Alameda County Superior Courthouses close early
In light of reported protests and traffic disruptions throughout Alameda County, all Superior Courthouse locations closed at 12:30 p.m. The Court anticipates resuming normal operations tomorrow.
11:45 a.m.
Hayward implements curfew
Hayward officials say they're imposing an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to quell looting, preserve rights to civil demonstrations and protests. Get the full story here.
11:30 a.m.
President Trump calls governors 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests
President Donald Trump on Monday derided many governors as "weak" and demanded tougher crackdowns on burning and stealing among some demonstrations in the aftermath of violent protests in dozens of American cities. Full story here.
10:45 a.m.
San Leandro issues mandatory curfew
San Leandro issued a press release that reads, "Due to civil unrest that has occurred in San Leandro and across the East Bay region, the City of San Leandro has declared a local State of Emergency. Under the State of Emergency, the City has instituted a mandatory nightly curfew that remains in effect from Monday June 1st through Monday morning, June 8th, unless it is rescinded. The curfew will be in effect each evening from 6:00 pm. through 5:00 a.m. the following morning." Latest here.
10:30 a.m.
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond speaks on racism in California schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond held a virtual press conference Monday morning on the topics of race, the death of George Floyd and inequities in the California school system. In his news conference, Thurmond issued a call to action and provided personal reflections in response to the death of George Floyd. He also provided an update on plans to lead a series of conversations among educators, students, families, and educational partners "about race, racism, implicit bias, and injustice." Full story here.
10:15 a.m.
SFPD plans to be out in full force Monday night
Eighty-seven people were arrested Sunday night for violating the city's 8 p.m. curfew, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a press conference Monday. The curfew in San Francisco is in effect until further notice. Everyone who isn't an emergency worker is required to stay inside their homes between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Full story here.
10 a.m.
Stay away from downtown Walnut Creek area, police say
Walnut Creek remains under a curfew. Police issued a warning to residents, "The Walnut Creek Police Department is urging everyone to avoid the downtown area today. There are several potential protests planned and additional calls on social media for violence and looting." Full statement on Twitter here
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.
