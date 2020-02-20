Community & Events

Bay Area Black Youth Tech-A-Thon equips kids for jobs in technology, arts in Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- February is Black History Month and ABC7 News is highlighting a variety of way to celebrate. Educator Jim Hollis speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze about the Bay Area Black Youth Tech-A-Thon and how it helps students learn through hands on experiences and dream bigger than they thought possible.

The Tech-A-Thon is a program comprised of a series of events, teachings and demonstrations about the best software solutions using STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). The program is for youth ages 6 to 24 and has regions in Oakland, East Palo Alto, San Jose and San Francisco.

The vision of the program is stated on their site saying, "African American and youth of African descent are better equipped and encouraged to pursue the 21st century jobs and business opportunities around science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) because of our Bay Area Black Youth Tech-a-thon program."
Learn more about the Bay Area Black Youth Tech-A-Thon here.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscoblack historysilicon valleytechnologyblack history monthmatheventsfun stuffbay area eventssciencestudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News