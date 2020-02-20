Bay Area Black Youth Tech-A-Thon equips kids for jobs in technology, arts in Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- February is Black History Month and ABC7 News is highlighting a variety of way to celebrate. Educator Jim Hollis speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze about the Bay Area Black Youth Tech-A-Thon and how it helps students learn through hands on experiences and dream bigger than they thought possible.
The Tech-A-Thon is a program comprised of a series of events, teachings and demonstrations about the best software solutions using STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). The program is for youth ages 6 to 24 and has regions in Oakland, East Palo Alto, San Jose and San Francisco.
The vision of the program is stated on their site saying, "African American and youth of African descent are better equipped and encouraged to pursue the 21st century jobs and business opportunities around science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) because of our Bay Area Black Youth Tech-a-thon program."
Learn more about the Bay Area Black Youth Tech-A-Thon here.
