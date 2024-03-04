Pair of Siberian huskies find perfect 'play date' weather in South Lake Tahoe snow: VIDEO

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The blizzard that is dumping dozens of inches of snow on Lake Tahoe this weekend is a hassle for some. But for a couple of locals, it's perfect weather.

These are ideal play date conditions for Echo and Yuba, a pair of Siberian huskies who live in South Lake Tahoe with their owner.

You can see the dogs running through the very thick snow on Saturday.

The owner says Echo, the black and white huskie, will power through any amount of snow, while Yuba -- who's an older dog -- usually likes to lay back and let her partner carve a path.

