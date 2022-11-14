Blockbuster video-themed bar to pop up in Los Angeles in nostalgic tribute to the '90s

A Blockbuster-themed bar will pop up in Los Angeles with tributes to 1990s film and culture.

LOS ANGELES -- We can once again make it a Blockbuster night.

The iconic video store is coming back to life - kinda.

Next weekend a pop-up bar officially licensed by Blockbuster will open its doors in Los Angeles off Melrose Avenue.

The speakeasy bar is expected to bring you back to the 1990s with nostalgic VHS-filled aisles and cocktails inspired by films from the era.

There's also a themed menu featuring food and drinks like Crystal Pepsi and Zima.

Registration for the pop-up event can be found here.

Admission to the bar starts at $29 per person, which includes one throwback cocktail. Brunch, offered after Dec. 10, costs $55 per person.

At its peak in the 1990s and early 2000s, Blockbuster operated some 9,000 video stores throughout the world. Competition from streaming services among other factors drove the company out of business, and today only one actual Blockbuster store continues to operate, in Oregon.

What's left of the company and its trademarks are owned by Dish Network.