SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Maurice Kanbar launched and sold the world's first premium vodka company, SKYY Vodka. With his hefty earnings, he was able to give tens of millions of dollars to charitable causes throughout the Bay Area and beyond.
"Start a vodka company so you can donate to charity. They don't teach this in business school," says Kanbar. The 89-year-old entrepreneur's passion for clean libations and philanthropy sparked his desire to develop a new brand of vodka dedicated to funding worthy causes.
Inspired by the Blue Angels' effortless flight demonstrations, Kanbar created his six-times distilled, extra smooth vodka and called it Blue Angel Vodka. The charitable company follows the motto: "Drink Altruistically," and has supported various organizations, including San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Save the Bay, and more.
For more information about Maurice Kanbar and Blue Angel Vodka, please visit this page.
Blue Angel Vodka: Maurice Kanbar's history of charitable giving
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News