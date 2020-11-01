moon

VIDEO: Time-lapse of Halloween 'blue moon' over Bay Area, 1st one since 1944

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The skies gave us the perfect spooky setting for Halloween night known as the Blue Moon.

The phenomenon happens whenever there are two full moons in the same month -- hence the saying "once in a blue moon."

The last full moon was October 1 - setting us up for this rare event.

The last blue moon on Halloween was in 1944.

