San Francisco-based tech entrepreneur Chris Boshuizen to go to space with Blue Origin

Wally Funk has extensive experience piloting aircraft, logging over 19,600 flying hours and teaching more than 3,000 people how to fly private and commercial aircraft.

Welcome to the #NS18 crew, Chris @cboshuizen. We look forward to flying you to space and back, and following your journey to inspire the next generation of space explorers. https://t.co/fmWl3OD5de — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) September 27, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New Developments on the space race.A man with Bay Area ties will be on the next flight!Blue Origin announced this morning that Dr. Chris Boshuizen will be part of the crew taking off October 12.He's pictured on the left -- in these photos shared Blue Origin showing the crew so far.Boshuizen is a former NASA Ames employee whose current company, Planet Labs, is headquartered in San Francisco.The other two astronauts will be announced in the coming days.One of those is expected to be actor William Shatner.