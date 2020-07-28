Rising tide in boat sales as Bay Area looks to sail away from COVID-19

If he didn't have an excuse for owning it before, he certainly does now.
"For me, I come down to the harbor and like to fish. I am three miles away from the nearest people."
RELATED: 'Off the rails': RV sales booming as Bay Area residents hit the road to escape COVID-19 woes
That may hint at the latest lifestyle wrinkle from COVID-19. Social distancing by boating has become so popular that at places like Inland Marine in Antioch, wanna-be-boat buyers have little stock from which to choose.
Owner Frank Lozano says sales have doubled this year.
"When you ask about negotiating the price? There are people standing in line for the same boat," Frank is talking about Pontoon party boats in particular. Imagine a floating living room for 12 people "We're all sold out, new and used."
RELATED: Bay Area sailing crew returns to COVID-19 pandemic after 3 months at sea
It is a matter of supply and demand, with COVID-19, a double whammy. First, the boat factories closed due to the pandemic. Now, there is a crush to buy them to escape from it. Jason McCoy, for example, bought one of the last pontoon boats three months ago. He and his family canceled their other vacation plans, and have taken that boat out on the delta almost every week. Jason has no buyer's remorse or COVID-19.
"It's just me and my family out there. We go out and have a good time. You don't have to worry about being around people."
For once, anyway.
"If I had known I would have ordered more boats," said Frank Lozano.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay athome orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic