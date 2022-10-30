2 charged with arson, mutilating a corpse of woman found on trail in Antioch this month

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, two men were charged Thursday in the death of 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman, whose burned body was found last week near a trail in Antioch.

Ashton Montalvo, 32, and Deangelo Laraye Boone, 39, were charged with arson and mutilating a corpse -- but not murder, as of now. According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office, Montalvo has two special allegations due to a prior conviction for first-degree residential burglary.

Sharlman's family showed up in numbers at the Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez Thursday afternoon.

Deputy District Attorney Derek Butts is determined to get justice for them.

"Whether they're deceased, that their families get justice as swiftly as possible, and that's what we're fighting for," Butts said.

Firefighters found Sharlman's body at the Mokelumne Trail near Gentrytown Drive in Antioch Oct. 17.

Police were able to identify her through dental records and burnt jewelry. Police say they are still investigating the death.

Another court hearing is set for Tuesday.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

