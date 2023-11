Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a popular visitor spot in San Francisco.

Body found at SF's Crissy Field, authorities say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a popular visitor spot in San Francisco on Sunday.

The U.S. Park Police and the San Francisco Fire Department responded to a report of a body at Crissy Field around 6:30 a.m.

The body was discovered in the East Beach parking lot.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

