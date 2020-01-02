Weather

VIDEO: Wave sweeps man into ocean at Bonny Doon Beach

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Video of a man being swept into the sea by strong waves is serving as a powerful reminder to stay safe near the ocean.

Large waves pushed the man off the rocks at Bonny Doon Beach in Santa Cruz County last week.

RELATED: High Surf Advisory issued for Bay Area

CAL FIRE and California State Parks rangers saved the man. He is expected to be ok, according to officials.

A High Surf Advisory continues until 9 p.m. Thursday along the Bay Area coastline.

