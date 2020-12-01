Society

X MARKS THE SPOT: Author's new book, [i]The Hatter's Hat[/i], includes clues for hidden treasure chest in the U.S.

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here's a cliffhanger to keep you hooked reading. One author claims to have planted clever clues within his newly-released book, The Hatter's Hat - Lost Tales of Wonderland.

Daniel Jacobsen penned the children's fantasy story as a prequel to Lewis Carroll's 1865 classic, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. But Jacobsen's version contains something much more real than talking Cheshire cats and dancing playing cards. Within its pages are stealthy directions for finding hidden treasure.

"There are rubies, sapphires, over 140 beautiful diamonds, silver, gold, rare collectible coins dating all the way back to the 3rd century of the Roman Empire, a 24 karat gold plated "Alice in Wonderland" charm bracelet, and more," Jacobsen said on the treasure hunt website. The final jackpot, may be worth somewhere between $10,000-$20,000.

"During these crazy times, I wanted to give people a reason to turn off the television sets and get back out into nature," Jacobsen writes online. The adventure hasn't given clues on what region of the United States to look, only that the hints lead to a chest with a golden key and hidden message, written on a $100 bill. Find the key, reveal the secret message, and unlock the treasure, according to Jacobsen.

If you think you have what it takes to start hunting and crack the code, click here.
