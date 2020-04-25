Bay Area Border Relief team continues to aid migrant encampment

In their latest outreach, filmmaker Oscar Guerra, Guerra Production, follows a man and a woman who are determined to have their voices heard in their attempt to seek asylum. Their family has been in limbo for 10 months on the Matamoros, Mexico, side of the border.
Bay Area Border Relief is asking for help in three ways: (1) spread the message, (2) acknowledge, (3) donate. All donations to Bay Area Border Relief's efforts are tax-deductible and are accepted via Philanthropic Ventures Foundation, EIN# 94-3136771.
Contributions are helping asylum seekers in Matamoros, during the pandemic. In conjunction with various organizations, non-profits, churches and Team Brownsville, they are providing funding for: toilet paper, stockpiling food, powering generators, clean showers, additional drinking water, legal aid and translation services, 1,000 pairs of shoes from a factory in Mexico, over-night security, on-going support to local asylum families.
The organization also continues to partner with Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, led by Norma Seni Pimentel, Executive Director. In 2015, Sister Norma opened a Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, in response to the influx of immigrants crossing the border who didn't have an adequate place to rest. The Center is one of the destinations for donations gathered by Bay Area Border Relief.
The refugee families in Matamoros are still there. They need for us not to forget to care they are there. ❤️ https://t.co/3MpOwuGdrv— Norma Seni Pimentel (@nspimentel) April 21, 2020
Most recently, Bay Area Border Relief in partnership with Ayudando Latinos a Soñar and Philanthropic Ventures Foundation have launched a care campaign #BreathOfLife #RespiroDeVida to provide FREE masks to coastside farmworkers and essential workers.
Join our #BreathofLife #RespirodeVida campaign for #SanMateoCounty #HalfMoonBay coastside essential workers— Bay Area Border Relief (@BorderRelief) April 14, 2020
--Donate to the mask-making project: https://t.co/GFxgxZaJRH
--Purchase masks: https://t.co/Gsiw4P2o3D
Thanks @belindaHarriaga @philanthropicvf @LilliJREY @SherylYoung pic.twitter.com/vRevLFSjdb
