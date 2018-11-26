Moving van packed with supplies takes Bay Area activists on journey to help asylum seekers, families

A group of Bay Area activists is heading to the border with a moving van full of clothes and supplies for asylum seekers and their families.The clothes were collected by Bay Area Border Relief, and the Crisis Response Triage Team from the University of San Francisco.Organizers plan to drive first to a humanitarian center in McAllen Texas, then to Brownsville and the Casa Padre Detention Center.Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, with the University of San Francisco, said, "Basically, when the families and children arrive from their journey crossing into the border and into ICE detention and ultimately out for the asylum court date, they only have the clothes that they're wearing for that whole journey. So we basically give them a whole new set of clothes."The truck left late Monday afternoon for the drive to the border.A team of two dozen volunteers will make the journey to deliver those clothes.