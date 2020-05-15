abc7noticias

Love Not Fear Fund supports grassroots efforts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Love Not Fear Fund supports grassroots organizations.

It was established by the Latino Community Foundation (LCF) to immediately provide financial relief to some of California's underrepresented communities - undocumented workers, farmworkers and Latino families who barely make enough money to keep up with living expenses.

LCF has simultaneously organized with state and national partners to call on the Governor, State and Federal lawmakers to act swiftly on behalf of the most marginalized.

To learn more about the Fund or to donate, visit latinocf.org/covid/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc7noticiaslatinolatinafundraiserhispanic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7NOTICIAS
Bay Area Border Relief team continues to aid migrant encampment
Miércoles es El Día del Censo: Todo lo que hay de saber sobre el censo del año 2020
Empresa en San Mateo lanza servicio internet para ayudar a restaurantes
Impacto del Coronavirus: programas de alimentación en Silicon Valley están viendo un aumento en demanda y costo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Thunderbirds fly over LA saluting front-line workers
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Newsom cancels daily update: Here's what we're missing
Atmospheric River moves into Bay Area this weekend
22 CA counties given green light to reopen schools, restaurants, malls
Virtual graduation and music festival for Cal students
Report: Some nursing homes stole stimulus checks from elderly
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
COVID-19 Diaries: The Struggles of Small Business
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
Can sun help protect against COVID-19? Doctor explains
More TOP STORIES News