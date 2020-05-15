Love Not Fear Fund supports grassroots efforts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Love Not Fear Fund supports grassroots organizations.
It was established by the Latino Community Foundation (LCF) to immediately provide financial relief to some of California's underrepresented communities - undocumented workers, farmworkers and Latino families who barely make enough money to keep up with living expenses.
LCF has simultaneously organized with state and national partners to call on the Governor, State and Federal lawmakers to act swiftly on behalf of the most marginalized.
To learn more about the Fund or to donate, visit latinocf.org/covid/
