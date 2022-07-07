politics

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to resign

Johnson was accused of lying about a ministerial appointment.
By Guy Davies and Morgan Winsor
EMBED <>More Videos

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to resign

LONDON -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to resign Thursday, after more than 40 ministers quit his government and urged him to step down.

Citing sources in the prime minister's Downing Street office, British media outlets as well as The Associated Press reported Thursday morning that Johnson has agreed to resign as leader of the ruling Conservative Party, which would result in his departure as prime minister once the party selects a successor through a leadership election, possibly in the fall.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

AP Photo/Frank Augstein



When asked for comment, a Downing Street spokesperson told ABC News that Johnson "will make a statement to the country" on Thursday but did not provide further details.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, released a statement Thursday morning, saying: "It is good news for the country that Boris Johnson has resigned as Prime Minister. But it should have happened long ago."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsenglandu.s. & worldpoliticslondon
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
POLITICS
Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad: 'Join us in California'
Roe v. Wade decision shaking up college application process
Dog owners blame pet deaths, disappearances on dog trainer
Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
TOP STORIES
Couple opens up about I-580 shooting as bullet shoots through car
Lawsuit says BofA failed to warn customers about risks of using Zelle
Friend describes 3 men who died saving boy in Sacramento Delta
LGBTQ lawmakers look to remove Prop 8 from CA constitution
'Captain EO,' oldest Magellanic penguin at SF Zoo, dies at 40
UPS driver dies day after 24th birthday, family warns of heatstroke
9-year-old drowns in South Bay apartment complex pool, police say
Show More
Here's why Bay Area is so humid right now
SF monkeypox cases have 'doubled' since last week
Boy, 2, found underneath parents killed at parade shooting
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
Bodies of 3 men missing in Sacramento Co. drowning incident recovered
More TOP STORIES News