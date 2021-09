BOSTON (KGO) -- Two baseball fans entered Fenway Park as perfect strangers. They left with a newfound friendship and thousands of dollars in their pockets.A California man sat next to a Massachusetts man at Friday's Boston Red Sox game.They decided to buy a charity 50/50 raffle ticket together and agreed to split the $18,000 prize if they won.Luck was on their side because that's exactly what happened.The Red Sox Foundation says the two baseball fans are now lifelong friends.