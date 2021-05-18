BottleRock announces festival lineup includes Megan Thee Stallion and Foo Fighters

TURN 🔊 IT 🔊 UP



Make sure you're there 👉 3-day tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20th at 10 a.m PT!



Increase your chances of scoring tix by pre-registering 👉 https://t.co/kmDRBMYQx9



Music: "Edge of Midnight” (Midnight Sky Remix) by @MileyCyrus, ft. @StevieNicks pic.twitter.com/jUhOmq1FIF