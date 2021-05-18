BottleRock announces festival lineup includes Megan Thee Stallion and Foo Fighters

Now we know that Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy will be joining Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus.
RELATED: Vax Live: How to watch Global Citizen's COVID-19 vaccine equity concert on ABC
The festival has been postponed three times from its original dates of Memorial Day weekend 2020, due to the pandemic.
TURN 🔊 IT 🔊 UP— BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) May 17, 2021
Make sure you're there 👉 3-day tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20th at 10 a.m PT!
Increase your chances of scoring tix by pre-registering 👉 https://t.co/kmDRBMYQx9
Music: "Edge of Midnight” (Midnight Sky Remix) by @MileyCyrus, ft. @StevieNicks pic.twitter.com/jUhOmq1FIF
Three-day passes go on sale to the public on Thursday.
You can visit their website for more details.