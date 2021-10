BottleRock announces festival lineup includes Megan Thee Stallion and Foo Fighters

TURN 🔊 IT 🔊 UP



NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Napa's three-day BottleRock Music Festival is still set for Labor Day weekend.Now we know that Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy will be joining Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus.The festival has been postponed three times from its original dates of Memorial Day weekend 2020, due to the pandemic.Three-day passes go on sale to the public on Thursday.You can visit their website for more details.