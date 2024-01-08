  • Watch Now

Ed Sheeran, Pearl Jam among headliners at BottleRock Napa Valley 2024. Here's the lineup

Monday, January 8, 2024 8:33PM
Ed Sheeran, Pearl Jam, Stevie Nicks, and Maná are set to headline BottleRock Napa Valley, which runs from May 24-26.
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- An impressive lineup is now set for BottleRock Napa Valley this year.

Ed Sheeran, Pearl Jam, Stevie Nicks, and Maná are set to headline the event, which runs from May 24-26.

Bebe Rexha, Megan Thee Stallion, and Queens of the Stone Age are among the other 75 acts set to appear.

The Mexican pop-rock band, Maná, will also headline BottleRock's Festival La Onda. That's the Latin music festival one week later in Napa.

Three-day passes start at about $400 and go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the festival's website.

