Ed Sheeran, Pearl Jam among headliners at BottleRock Napa Valley 2024. Here's the lineup

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- An impressive lineup is now set for BottleRock Napa Valley this year.
Ed Sheeran, Pearl Jam, Stevie Nicks, and Maná are set to headline the event, which runs from May 24-26.
Bebe Rexha, Megan Thee Stallion, and Queens of the Stone Age are among the other 75 acts set to appear.
The Mexican pop-rock band, Maná, will also headline BottleRock's Festival La Onda. That's the Latin music festival one week later in Napa.
Three-day passes start at about $400 and go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the festival's website.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
.