Music, food and more: Here's what you can do at BottleRock this weekend

There are other experiences you can enjoy such as a spa and a hidden bar inside a "porta potty."

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- BottleRock Napa Valley, the three-day music and food festival, kicks off this weekend.

The lineup includes Lizzo, Post Malone, Duran Duran and so many more.

But there are other experiences you can enjoy at the festival, such as the food and wine scene.

There's even a spa where you can get a massage, IV hydration or hair cut.

Plus, there are some unique bars. One is even hidden inside a porta potty. Once you go inside, it's actually a speakeasy.

The Monkey Shoulder Whisky porta potty bar will have DJ's performing, people dancing and it'll just be a big party. It'll be decorated with plants.

Part of the fun is figuring out where it's at and which porta potty is actually a bar.

"And if you are lucky enough to open that door and get inside when you go in from, we have DJs spinning all throughout the three days of the festival," said Anna Mains, of Monkey Shoulder.

"We have some really cool lineups. They keep them as a surprise. So you never know who you're going to see when you pop in. But I can say this year, I think I'm most excited about a couple of the guys that we have confirmed. So you get to see some of the people that are spinning on the big stages sometimes come in this little intimate space. We've got great cocktails."

This will be Monkey Shoulder Whisky's third year with the speakeasy there.

They're looking at taking this speakeasy to other festivals, though now they're only doing it at BottleRock.

Hendrick's Gin will have a three-story bar at the festival. They'll have some special cocktails there, along with a floral photo wall and giveaways.

Other unique experiences at BottleRock include a cannabis-inspired lounge, wellness experience with music, meditation, and sound healing, culinary stage, silent disco activity and a musical event geared towards children.

The California Highway Patrol says attendees should anticipate an increase in traffic into Napa Valley. Several roadways will have restrictions from 8 a.m. -11 p.m. near Napa Valley Expo. Please allow addition travel time and be cautious of pedestrian traffic.

BottleRock kicks off Friday, May 26 and goes through Sunday, May 28.

