1-year-old critically injured after tree crashes into home in Santa Cruz Mountains, officials say

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- A 1-year-old was critically injured after a redwood tree crashed into a Boulder Creek home in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

Around 6:25 p.m. a Boulder Creek fire crew responded to a home at 110 Bob Cat Lane for a reporter of a person trapped under a tree that went into a home.

When crews arrived they determined that the winds broke off the top of a redwood tree that "speared" through the house, trapping the 1-year-old underneath the tree.

Emergency crews quickly worked to rescue six people from the home and immediately started performing life-saving measures on the baby.

Fire officials say the 1-year-old was critically injured but was conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

