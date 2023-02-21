Bay Area weather updates: Strong winds topple trees, knock out power across region

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Wind Advisory went into effect at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and there are already reports of trees down and power outages across the Bay Area.

Gusts are expected to range from 45 to 65 mph.

3p.m.

PG &E spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze on our 3 p.m. show "Getting Answers," and PG &E is reporting 65,000 to 70,000 power outages in the Bay Area.

2 p.m.

Meteorologist Drew Tuma tweeted San Francisco and Oakland are experiencing high wind gusts of 63 mph as of 2 p.m.

An image obtained with permission to ABC7 News shows a tree that fell on top of a car on 23rd St. in San Francisco.

This is an image of a tree falling on top of a car on 23rd St. in San Francisco, Calif. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Reddit: u/a__bad__idea

Our ABC7 News photographer Jackie Sissel captured an image of a massive tree that fell by Walgreens at Potrero and 24th St. in San Francisco.

This is an image of a massive tree that fell down at 24th St. and Potrero in San Francisco, Calif. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Power outages are impacting parts of the Bay Area as the Wind Advisory went into effect.

1p.m.

Here are customers impacted, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday:

Redwood City - 1,200

East Palo Alto - 1,000

San Bruno - 1,100

Daly City - 600

Windsor- 600

Santa Rosa- 500

This story is developing. Check back for updates.