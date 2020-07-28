10-year-old in serious condition after being hit by delivery truck in East Bay, fire officials say

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after authorities say he was hit by a delivery truck in Lafayette.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on Merriewood Drive.

Contra Costa County Fire tells us the boy was riding his bike when he was hit.

RELATED: 3-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup truck in San Jose

SKY 7 was above the scene around 4:30 p.m. and showed several bicycles still in the street.

Some witnesses are telling us the delivery truck was an Amazon truck but fire officials would not confirm that.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lafayettechildren hit by carchild injuredinvestigationdelivery service
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive 5-alarm fire burns multiple buildings in SF
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
These CA cities will fine you for not wearing a mask
Trump again pushes disproven drug as COVID-19 treatment
Health official explains which drugs are working against COVID-19
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims remembered 1 year later
AG Barr testifies at much-anticipated House hearing
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift
Family shares warning after LA firefighter's COVID-19 death
FDA list of recalled hand sanitizers
Trump administration won't accept new DACA applications
Emmy nominations 2020: 'Watchmen' leads with 26 nods
More TOP STORIES News