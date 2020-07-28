10-year-old in serious condition after being hit by delivery truck in East Bay, fire officials say

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after authorities say he was hit by a delivery truck in Lafayette.
It happened just after 1 p.m. on Merriewood Drive.
Contra Costa County Fire tells us the boy was riding his bike when he was hit.
SKY 7 was above the scene around 4:30 p.m. and showed several bicycles still in the street.
Some witnesses are telling us the delivery truck was an Amazon truck but fire officials would not confirm that.
