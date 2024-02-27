St. Louis Cardinals signing former SF Giants star Brandon Crawford, sources tell ESPN

SAN FRANCISCO -- The St. Louis Cardinals are signing longtime San Francisco Giants infielder and Bay Area native Brandon Crawford, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday, confirming multiple reports.

The deal is pending the completion of a physical.

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford reacts after striking out in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Crawford, 37, is expected to compete for a backup infield spot, likely behind rookie shortstop Masyn Winn.

Crawford, a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, has played all 13 of his big league seasons with the Giants, who selected the UCLA product in the fourth round of the 2008 draft.

In 2021, when he won his fourth Gold Glove, Crawford hit .298/.373/.522 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs and finished fourth in voting for the National League MVP award.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.