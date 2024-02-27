  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

St. Louis Cardinals signing former SF Giants star Brandon Crawford, sources tell ESPN

ESPN logo
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The St. Louis Cardinals are signing longtime San Francisco Giants infielder and Bay Area native Brandon Crawford, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday, confirming multiple reports.

The deal is pending the completion of a physical.

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford reacts after striking out in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Cleveland.
(AP Photo/David Dermer)

Crawford, 37, is expected to compete for a backup infield spot, likely behind rookie shortstop Masyn Winn.

Crawford, a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, has played all 13 of his big league seasons with the Giants, who selected the UCLA product in the fourth round of the 2008 draft.

In 2021, when he won his fourth Gold Glove, Crawford hit .298/.373/.522 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs and finished fourth in voting for the National League MVP award.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW