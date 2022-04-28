1 of suspects in San Jose baby kidnapping not facing charges, police say

Officials say Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, will not be facing charges in the abduction of Brandon Cuellar.
Kidnapping Update
This is still an on going investigation. Suspect Baldomeo Sandoval will be released from custody today.
Details regarding Sandoval's involvement with this case have come to light and he will not be facing charges at this time.
"Details regarding Sandoval's involvement with this case have come to light and he will not be facing charges at this time," tweeted SJPD.
Cuellar was reported missing on Monday and found 20 hours later.
On Wednesday, three suspects were named, including Sandoval. The two other suspects arrested in the kidnapping have been identified as 28-year-old Jose Roman Portillo and 43-year-old Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, both San Jose residents.
Portillo and Ramirez are being arraigned Thursday afternoon.
They are charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction and home invasion, announced Sgt. Christian Camarillo in a news conference Wednesday morning. He said those charges may change.
Ramirez, who was believed to have a "relationship" with the family, played a crucial role in the abduction, according to the investigation.
According to family members, Ramirez formed a relationship with baby Brandon's grandma through church and quickly became "obsessed" with the 3-month-old.
Suspects responsible for kidnapping baby Brandon.
Click on the press release link for additional info:
Incredible dedication and work done by Patrol Officers, Investigative Bureas, Spec Ops, Covert Units, and the FBI.
We got them.
