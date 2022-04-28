kidnapping

1 of suspects in San Jose baby kidnapping not facing charges, police say

By , , , and
Police: One of suspects charged in SJ kidnapping is family friend

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police announced on Thursday that one of the three suspects arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby has been released from custody.

Officials say Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, will not be facing charges in the abduction of Brandon Cuellar.



"Details regarding Sandoval's involvement with this case have come to light and he will not be facing charges at this time," tweeted SJPD.

Cuellar was reported missing on Monday and found 20 hours later.

Baby Brandon Cuellar's mother is speaking out after her 3-month-old was abducted by suspects who have been "obsessed" with him.



On Wednesday, three suspects were named, including Sandoval. The two other suspects arrested in the kidnapping have been identified as 28-year-old Jose Roman Portillo and 43-year-old Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, both San Jose residents.

Portillo and Ramirez are being arraigned Thursday afternoon.

They are charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction and home invasion, announced Sgt. Christian Camarillo in a news conference Wednesday morning. He said those charges may change.

Ramirez, who was believed to have a "relationship" with the family, played a crucial role in the abduction, according to the investigation.

San Jose police have identified the three suspects arrested in the kidnapping of 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar.



According to family members, Ramirez formed a relationship with baby Brandon's grandma through church and quickly became "obsessed" with the 3-month-old.



