kidnapping

Brandon Cuellar kidnapping: Suspect Yesenia Ramirez deported 3 times to El Salvador, says DHS

EMBED <>More Videos

1 suspect in SJ baby kidnapping not facing charges, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a detainer on one of the suspects accused of kidnapping 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San Jose last week.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Yesenia Ramirez has been deported three times to El Salvador - once in 2018 and twice in 2019. She is currently being held without bail at the Santa Clara County Jail.

VIDEO: Baby Brandon's mother speaks out about abduction, reuniting with 3-month-old son
EMBED More News Videos

Baby Brandon Cuellar's mother is speaking out after her 3-month-old was abducted by suspects who have been "obsessed" with him.



California is a sanctuary state, which means police are barred from asking people about their immigration status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities. Jail officials are only allowed to transfer inmates to federal immigration authorities if they have been convicted of certain crimes.

Forty-three-year-old Ramirez allegedly befriend 3-month-old Cuellar's grandmother at church, and that's when family says the suspect became "obsessed" with the boy.

Last week, Ramirez and 28-year-old Jose Roman Portillo allegedly worked together to kidnap the baby while the grandmother was unloading groceries.

Cuellar was reported missing on Monday and found 20 hours later, just over six miles away from his home.

Ramirez and Portillo are charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction and home invasion, announced Sgt. Christian Camarillo in a news conference Wednesday morning. He said those charges may change.

RELATED: Suspect met 3-month-old's grandma through church, became 'obsessed' with him, family says
EMBED More News Videos

San Jose police have identified the three suspects arrested in the kidnapping of 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar.



Santa Clara County District Attorney District Attorney Jeff Rosen told reporters most child abduction cases handled by his office come from custody disputes between parents.

"This one did not," he said. "This is more unusual and more frightening."

The DA says a search warrant served on Ramirez's home found things like baby formula and diapers.

Still, he says they're not sharing the motive behind what happened.

"The 'why' is not something that we're going to discuss," he said. "The 'why' will come out in this case at a preliminary hearing, we put our evidence forward to hold the suspects in custody and have a trial."

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesearcharrestsjpdkidnappingbabykidnapmissing boymissing childrendeportationiceinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
1 suspect in SJ baby kidnapping not facing charges, police say
Mother of 3-month-old abducted from SJ home speaks out
SJ kidnapping suspect was 'obsessed' with 3-month-old, family says
Neighbors react after infant kidnapped from SJ home found safe
TOP STORIES
Here's why SF has highest COVID positivity rate in CA
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
US added 428K jobs in April despite rising inflation
Doctor suggests new vaccine may be needed to combat COVID
EXCLUSIVE: Siblings say they're victims of pre-teen crime spree
CA bill allowing preteen vaccines without parental OK advances
Big changes coming to 2 SF Financial District streets
Show More
'Lost puppy' taken home by family turns out to be baby coyote
Mexican pride on full display as Cinco de Mayo draws crowds to SJ
Defenders inside Ukrainian steel mill refuse to surrender
Take a look inside Meta's 1st retail store in Burlingame
Dave Chappelle attacked: Suspect now facing 4 misdemeanor charges
More TOP STORIES News