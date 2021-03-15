Health & Fitness

California's 1st case of Brazilian COVID-19 variant found in San Bernardino County

California's first case of a COVID-19 variant first discovered in Brazil earlier this year was detected in San Bernardino over the weekend, county officials said.

The California Department of Public Health alerted the county to the case Saturday after it was detected in a positive test sample collected on March 2, San Bernardino County public information officer David Wert said in a statement.

Health officials are now investigating how the resident, a man in his 40s, might have been exposed to the variant. The man -- who has not been vaccinated -- is self-isolating at home, according to officials.

"We are taking immediate and aggressive action to contact trace and contain the virus and working with the CDPH in expanding whole genomic sequencing to identify more cases," said County Health Officer Dr. Michael S. Sequeira. "Slowing the spread of the disease and minimizing the spread of all variants is doable with contact tracing, strategic quarantine with masking and social distancing, and most importantly vaccination."

The P.1 "Brazilian'' variant is believed to be more contagious than the most-common strain of the virus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan bernardinosan bernardino countycoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom launches campaign against likely recall
Bay Area reflects on 1st stay-at-home order anniversary
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
Lessons learned, journey ahead 1 year into the COVID-19 pandemic
Loophole in CA vaccine expansion could leave space for fraud
Facebook launches campaign to help vaccine rollout
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Show More
Watch Tuesday: Women in the workforce town hall
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows racist tirade on Asian gas station owner
How to watch this year's Oscar best picture nominees
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
3 killed after car jumps sidewalk in San Diego
More TOP STORIES News